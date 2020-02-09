x
Florida's largest school district under siege by cyberattack

The FBI is investigating the situation.
Credit: Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP
Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ superintendent Alberto Carvalho glances towards student Emily Acosta as she does school work in her mother's class as he stopped by Bob Graham Education Center to welcome back school-site administrators and teachers as they engaged in the My School Online instruction from various respective classrooms on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Officials say cyberattacks are still causing trouble for Florida's largest school district.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho says multiple attacks Wednesday morning follow similar attempts on Monday and Tuesday.

Students returned to classes under a remote learning plan on Monday. Officials say the cyberattacks and a software glitch marred opening day.

More than 200,000 students have managed to log on, and are being asked to remain online. The remaining students and teachers were asked to use an alternate method of logging on while the FBI and Secret Service investigate the situation. 

