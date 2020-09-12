x
Water main break floods part of downtown Miami

People in at least two nearby high rises are unable to drive out of their building parking garages, according to a CBS Miami reporter.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

MIAMI — The same week a water main break forced a boil water notice in Tampa, Miami is dealing with its own issue that began during rush hour.

The Miami Herald reports a water main break flooded some downtown streets Wednesday morning, leading to water shutoffs in part of the city. It was not immediately clear when the water would be turned back on.

Miami police say the flooding from a broken 12-inch water pipe closed a section of Biscayne Boulevard, and officers urged people to avoid that area.

Just to be safe, the city closed the Metromover transit line. The Herald said that was due to cracked asphalt near a support pillar.

A water advisory was expected for at least a portion of the city.

