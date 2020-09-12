Water main break floods part of downtown Miami

People in at least two nearby high rises are unable to drive out of their building parking garages, according to a CBS Miami reporter.

MIAMI — The same week a water main break forced a boil water notice in Tampa, Miami is dealing with its own issue that began during rush hour.

The Miami Herald reports a water main break flooded some downtown streets Wednesday morning, leading to water shutoffs in part of the city. It was not immediately clear when the water would be turned back on.

Miami police say the flooding from a broken 12-inch water pipe closed a section of Biscayne Boulevard, and officers urged people to avoid that area.

Just to be safe, the city closed the Metromover transit line. The Herald said that was due to cracked asphalt near a support pillar.

A water advisory was expected for at least a portion of the city.

VIDEO: Water main break in Downtown Miami on Biscayne Blvd near SE 3rd Street.



From water & sewer dept: “Crews are on site and are attempting to shut off the water service... Until the pipe is exposed and damage assessed we won’t be able to provide an ETA for repair time.” pic.twitter.com/QFXbARsXEd — Brooke Shafer (@BrookeShaferTV) December 9, 2020

HEADS UP: Significant water main break in Downtown Miami on Biscayne Blvd from SE 3rd to SE 5th Street. This is near the Intercontinental Hotel.



Roads are closed and I’m told people in at least two surrounding high rises can’t drive out. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/3mCsV7bCA8 — Brooke Shafer (@BrookeShaferTV) December 9, 2020

