TAMPA, Fla — Don't put your face mask in the microwave.

Seriously -- don't do it.

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office posted a couple photos of masks that have, frankly, seen better days. Firefighters want people to know that “microwaving their masks to kill germs” is a horrible idea and a fire hazard.

Cloth masks overheat really quickly, and they'll catch fire in the microwave. And, disposable masks are not any better.

"Disposable masks also have a metal nose wire and can cause sparks, a fire, and/or break your microwave," the NH State Fire Marshal's Office wrote on Facebook.

So, next time you want to sanitize your face mask, ditch the microwave. The CDC recommends properly sterilizing masks with detergent in a washing machine.

