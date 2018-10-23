NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A sailor at Naval Station Norfolk accidentally shot himself in the leg around 9:35 a.m. Tuesday.

Public Affairs Officer Kelly Wirfel said it happened in security training building. Wirfel told 13News Now the sailor is a Master-at-Arms 2nd Class. He went to a local medical facility to be treated, and he should be all right.

Wirfel said the Navy will conduct a safety investigation.

