Quieter night in Minneapolis, hundreds still arrested after protests

Officials cite curfew violations in the arrests.

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday night was peaceful compared to the last several nights in the Twin Cities, but hundreds of people were arrested for protesting outside after curfew.

According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner, about 250 people were arrested in a group near the Bobby and Steve's Auto World off Washington Avenue and I-35W after the 8 p.m. curfew.

Video shows police using tear gas.

Sunday, thousand of people gathered for a peaceful demonstration.

The group started at U.S. Bank Stadium and walked down I-35W, calling for justice for George Floyd.

Many people said they didn't care about the curfew because seeking justice and changing the system is more important to them, saying that people should not go home and sob in the dark.

"We're protecting our community at this point. We gotta protect our own, we gotta hold hands. That's what it's all about," one person told KARE 11.

Governor Walz said in a press conference Sunday night that the "vast majority" of Minnesotans were abiding by the 8 p.m. curfew, but that cutoff time was meant to help law enforcement distinguish between peaceful protesters and those there for other reasons.

Fires were still a concern last night. Crews were working to take down a fire in the area of 44th Ave. North and Penn Ave. in North Minneapolis around 3 a.m. According to the fire chief on scene, the fire is considered suspicious.