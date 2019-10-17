GREENFIELD, Minn — The first several pages of "I Love You Still" read like most baby books. There's a page to fill out a child's family tree. Another page prompts parents to document when they found out they were expecting.

But then there's a page titled "Something's changed." On it, is this prompt: "When I first knew something was not as I expected I was [blank] weeks and [blank] days pregnant."

A page from the memorial baby book, "I Love You Still."

That's where Margaret Scofield's baby book differs from others. Scofield, who lives in Greenfield, Minnesota, was inspired to write "I Love You Still" after a friend lost her daughter to miscarriage.

The book is described as "specifically created for the events and emotions that follow miscarriage, stillbirth, or newborn loss." The questions in the book are carefully crafted to help families who lose infants document the few memories they have, while helping parents navigate grief.

The back of the book includes information on resources to help with child loss, including the March of Dimes, Share, and Faith's Lodge.

