We first met Jace Sandoval when he was just 2 years old. 16 years later, we caught up with him once again as he has his eyes set on college.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you plan on attending Ray High School's graduation Friday, among the names that will be called is Jace Sandoval.

When Sandoval was just a baby, his parents didn't know whether his graduation day would ever come.

He was just 2 years old when he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

When Sandoval began his cancer battle, the tumor in his head was the size of a baseball. Doctors at the time only gave him two months to live.

Thursday, some 16 years later, Sandoval is now cancer free and is focused on the future in front of him.

The last time 3NEWS spoke with him was back in December of 2007. Like any other 2-year-old, he was curious about the world and full of energy.

Sandoval's mother Jamie said his graduation will be the culmination of many years of hard work.

"Every moment, every obstacle, every success, every everything just means so much," she said.

After 16 years, 3NEWS spoke with Jace Thursday outside of Ray High School. He spoke about the joys of being an older brother, his love of video games, along with finding his passion for music. Playing not just one, but several instruments in his high school band.

"I was in the band for my 4 years here. I played xylophone, a drum set, and a marimba, and in the battery I played snare and base," he said.

Sandoval's father Josh said that while he is proud of his son for graduating, he's also thankful for the simple things in life.

"As any parent you want your child to be successful and most of all happy," he said.

Jace attended Kostoryz Elementary School, Hamlin Middle School and then Ray High School -- with an army of support every step of the way. Ray High School counselor Leticia Leal told 3NEWS that Jace's story is only just beginning.

"It means a lot he's conquered the world and he will continue to conquer the world," she said.

Another person Jace has left a lasting impression on is his band director Nancy Hesch.

"He has such a good sweet approach to everything he doesn't seem to be taking the approach of poor me, he goes through life and he make it what he want's for himself," she said.

Jace told 3NEWS that he has always had memories of people reminding him to do his best. He said that he is going to continue to take that advice with him to Del Mar College.

"I want to go into digital media," he said.

Jace's parents said they've cherished every moment of his life.

"Jace is a miracle to us, he's our baby, he's graduating," Jamie said.

The graduation ceremony for Ray High School will begin at 6 p.m. Friday at the American Bank Center.

