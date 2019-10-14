RIVERDALE, Ga. — The Riverdale Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Riverdale teenager.

Police said 17-year-old Sy'Lina Jarvis was last seen Friday around 5:00 p.m. at her home off Lasso Drive. She was wearing a black tank top and camouflage pants.

Jarvis is described as 4'9", 94 pounds with brown eyes and red box braids. She also has a distinct gap in her two front teeth, police said. Officials said the young teen suffers from Schizophrenia, anxiety, and depression.

Anyone with information on Jarvis' whereabouts is asked to call the Riverdale Police Department at 770-909-5423 or 911.

