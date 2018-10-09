Miss Michigan started off the Miss America pageant on a political note.

Emily Sioma introduced herself by saying, "From the state with 84% of the U.S. freshwater but none for its residents to drink, I am Miss Michigan Emily Sioma.”

“from the state with 84 percent of the u.s. fresh water but none for its residents to drink, i am miss michigan emily sioma” — the new #missamerica2019 pageant did not come to play pic.twitter.com/H05eifix2e — alex rees (@maybealexislost) September 10, 2018

Sioma, 24, is a resident of Grass Lake, which is just east of Jackson.

The moment lit up on Twitter.

Miss Michigan brings up the Flint water crisis. Props girl. #missamerica2019 — Jennifer Mendelsohn 🇺🇸 (@CleverTitleTK) September 10, 2018

Miss Michigan came to remind folk in her intro that there's still a water crisis for residents in her state! #MissAmerica2019 — Summer Sol Sis ✨👑✨ (@NolasAFreeGyal) September 10, 2018

Miss Michigan just introduced herself by shaming her home state for Flint water crisis. — Julia Terruso (@JuliaTerruso) September 10, 2018

Not everyone watching the Miss America competition was thrilled with Sioma's statement.

What kind of intro is that?! You’re embarrassing us Miss Michigan. — Kelli Freed (@FreedKelli) September 10, 2018

The 24-year-old is a self-proclaimed activist, and she has used her platform to advocate for sexual assault survivors.

"The biggest thing I do with my platform is talk about what happened to me because it can happen to anybody," Sioma said in June. "I really want to encourage young women and young men that have been victims of sexual assault to not feel ashamed of what has happened to them."

The 24-year-old stood in silent protest at her 2016 graduation from the University of Michigan to take a stand against sexual assault.

View this post on Instagram

Two years ago I decided it was time to take a stand (quite literally) against sexual assault. Protesting my own graduation was never something I planned, but it is something I will always be proud of. In that moment I found a voice in silence. I found strength through the support of a true friend. I found that even though I was standing alone, I was standing for so much more For every voiceless survivor, I stood. For every survivor, I still stand. I Believe you. 📸 @mlivenews #SAAM #ibelieveyou

A post shared by Emily Sioma (@missshoreline) on Apr 7, 2018 at 10:43am PDT

Sioma did not make into the top 15 in the Miss America competition.

The Detroit Free Press contributed to this story.

