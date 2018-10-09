Miss Michigan started off the Miss America pageant on a political note.
Emily Sioma introduced herself by saying, "From the state with 84% of the U.S. freshwater but none for its residents to drink, I am Miss Michigan Emily Sioma.”
Sioma, 24, is a resident of Grass Lake, which is just east of Jackson.
The moment lit up on Twitter.
Not everyone watching the Miss America competition was thrilled with Sioma's statement.
The 24-year-old is a self-proclaimed activist, and she has used her platform to advocate for sexual assault survivors.
"The biggest thing I do with my platform is talk about what happened to me because it can happen to anybody," Sioma said in June. "I really want to encourage young women and young men that have been victims of sexual assault to not feel ashamed of what has happened to them."
The 24-year-old stood in silent protest at her 2016 graduation from the University of Michigan to take a stand against sexual assault.
Two years ago I decided it was time to take a stand (quite literally) against sexual assault. Protesting my own graduation was never something I planned, but it is something I will always be proud of. In that moment I found a voice in silence. I found strength through the support of a true friend. I found that even though I was standing alone, I was standing for so much more For every voiceless survivor, I stood. For every survivor, I still stand. I Believe you. 📸 @mlivenews #SAAM #ibelieveyou
A post shared by Emily Sioma (@missshoreline) on
Sioma did not make into the top 15 in the Miss America competition.
The Detroit Free Press contributed to this story.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.