Police in Connecticut are still searching for a missing 1-year-old girl, and now an AMBER Alert has been issued.

Venessa Morales disappeared from a home where police are investigating a suspicious death. Officers say she may be endangered.

When officers arrived at the girl's home for a welfare check, they found a body inside but not Morales. Investigators say the girl was last seen Nov. 29.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 or the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.

