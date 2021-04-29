Police say they are searching for Julian Rios after he left his home Wednesday afternoon.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Cobb County say they are searching for a 12-year-old boy after he was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon.

The Cobb County Police Department said in a tweet that Julian Rios left his home on Darlington Way in the Marietta area on Wednesday at about 1:30 p.m.

He was described as 5-foot-6, weighing 100 pounds.

"No clothing description, but he may be carrying a red and black backpack," the department said.