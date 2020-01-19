LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincoln County Sheriff's Office need your help finding a 16-year-old girl from Lincolnton, NC.

Deputies said Kylie Felice Almstead was last seen at her home on Asbury Church Road on January 17.

Kylie is described as a white female with brown hair and green eyes. She is 4'11 in height and weighs about 125 pounds.

She was last seen wearing gray sweat pants, a hoodie and black and white shoes. Kylie also has several piercings on her ears and nose.

Anyone with information on Kylie's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050.

MORE NEWS ON WCNC.COM:

Salvation Army implementing no-turn-away policy in some locations due to extreme temperatures

Five teenagers charged in armed carjacking at gas station in northwest Charlotte

Kidnapped 14-year-old girl found after alerting friends using Snapchat