YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been located. Her body was recovered in water not long after 2 p.m. Saturday.

Officials called it a "tragic accident."

The young child was last seen on Lake Wylie Rd. in the Clover area. She was visiting friends who live near there, and officials say her family was in the same area.

Neighbors in the area told NBC Charlotte they got a notification around noon that a three-year-old girl was missing and sheriff's deputies were going door to door asking if anyone saw anything

The sheriff's department brought in a K-9 unit to help, and eventually divers recovered her body from the lake.

Officials aren't sure at this time how she got in the water.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation.

EDITORS NOTE: A previous version of this story said she was found safe, but officials had not confirmed her condition, only that she was located.

