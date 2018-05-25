JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A statewide search is over, and a missing 9-year-old girl from Jacksonville is back home with her family.
JSO has released no further updates in regards to Corbett's finding. First Coast News will update you as soon as there is more information.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office first issued a missing child alert for Camille Wesley Corbett, around 8:10 a.m. Friday.
Police and officials searched a 40 square block radius for Corbett.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement had also issued a missing child alert.
There has been no word yet on exactly where the missing girl was found.