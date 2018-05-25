JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A statewide search is over, and a missing 9-year-old girl from Jacksonville is back home with her family.

#JSO is pleased to announce the missing juvenile, Camille Corbett, has been located safe and returned to family. Thank you to all for the RTs and the assistance in disseminating this information. pic.twitter.com/Jg2GPcLNS9 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 26, 2018

JSO has released no further updates in regards to Corbett's finding. First Coast News will update you as soon as there is more information.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office first issued a missing child alert for Camille Wesley Corbett, around 8:10 a.m. Friday.

Police and officials searched a 40 square block radius for Corbett.

Missing 9-yr-old child - PLEASE RT



Camille Wesley Corbett, 9 yrs old

Brown eyes, black hair, 4’8”/90 lbs

White Shirt/Purple PJ Pants (could have changed clothes)

Missing from the area of Prospect St. and 8th Ave.



Call 911 if you see Camille or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org pic.twitter.com/4qPuIf5fB2 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 25, 2018

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement had also issued a missing child alert.

Please share! A FL MISSING CHILD Alert issued: Camille Corbett, age 9, last seen in the 8600 block of 8th Avenue in Jacksonville. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911. pic.twitter.com/5sITuzoari — FDLE (@fdlepio) May 25, 2018

There has been no word yet on exactly where the missing girl was found.

