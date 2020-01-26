ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are looking for a 12-year-old boy who ran away after an argument with his sister and may now be lost.

Authorities said 12-year-old Kendall Hill was last seen around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday and was leaving the 400 block of Marietta Street NW. Police have an added concern since the boy is new to the city and possibly doesn't know his way around.

Hill is described as a black male who is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 109 pounds. He was last wearing all black but had a yellow backpack.

Atlanta Police have been canvassing the area searching for Hill and their investigation has continued into the evening hours

Anyone with information about Hill's location is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department's special victims unit at 404-546-5602.

Kendall Hill

Atlanta Police Department

MORE HEADLINES

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Mother of model whose body was found without organs still seeks answers

He had 76 bullet wounds from police guns. The DA is asking why