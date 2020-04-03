PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for Triniti Smith.

The 15-year-old was last seen in the area of the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue in Panama City.

She was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket, blue jeans, and tie-dye Crocs. Triniti is 5'03" and weighs 190 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter