Update: The Florida Missing Child Alert has been canceled; the case has been resolved, authorities say.

Below is the original story:

Police need your help to find a missing Jacksonville girl, who may be with a man.

A Missing Child Alert has been issued for 12-year-old Magali Ordonez Lucas. According to the FDLE, she may be with Omar Castillo-Lopez.

At this point, it's not clear where the two might be heading, but investigators want you to be on the lookout.

Magali has brown eyes and black hair. She stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 113 pounds. We don't have a height, weight or age on Omar at this point, but a photo is attached to this story.

If you have seen either of them, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or call 911.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP