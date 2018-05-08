LAKE MARY, Fla. -- A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old Seminole County boy.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, Humza Syed of Lake Mary was last seen at around 9pm, wearing a gray shirt and navy blue shorts.

Humza is around 4 feet tall. He's non-verbal and may not respond to his name.

If you see him, you're asked to call 911.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP