Have you seen Asia? Missing child alert issued for St. Augustine girl

FDLE says she may be with a woman traveling in a black car.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Have you seen Asia? FDLE has issued a missing child alert for a St. Augustine 5-year-old.

Asia Myers is 3 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, FDLE says. According to a release, Asia was last seen in the area of the 800 block of West 3rd Street in St. Augustine.

She may be with 86-year-old Lula Wise, FDLE says. Wise is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and black eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2019 black Hyundai Sonata with FL tag number NAJJ74, according to FDLE.