Have you seen Asia? Missing child alert issued for St. Augustine girl

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Have you seen Asia? FDLE has issued a missing child alert for a St. Augustine 5-year-old.
Asia Myers is 3 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, FDLE says. According to a release, Asia was last seen in the area of the 800 block of West 3rd Street in St. Augustine.
She may be with 86-year-old Lula Wise, FDLE says. Wise is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and black eyes.
They may be traveling in a 2019 black Hyundai Sonata with FL tag number NAJJ74, according to FDLE.
If you have any information on where Asia may be, you're asked to contact the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304 or 911.