JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida missing child alert has been issued for a 5-year-old girl out of Jacksonville.
Law enforcement say Taylor Williams was last seen near the 600 block of Ivy Street. She was last seen wearing purple and pink pajamas.
Williams has black hair and brown eyes and is about 3 feet tall and 50 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.
