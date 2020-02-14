SARASOTA, Fla. — A search is underway for a 12-year-old boy from Sarasota.

Brandon Tarwoe was last seen around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of North Links Avenue.

Police say Brandon does not have any known medical conditions and has not run away from home before.

According to Sarasota PD, he is 5-feet 2-inches tall, weighs about 85 pounds and was last seen wearing a bright coral T-shirt, shorts and orange Nike slide sandals with a dark blue shiny backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 941-316-1199 or 911.

