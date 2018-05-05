COCOA, Fla. -- A 1-year-old Cocoa, Florida, child is missing and police need your help to find him.

The child is Thor Kilgren, who was last seen in the 1600 block of Vagabond Street in Cocoa. The child may be with Rosiemie Porter.

Thor is around 2 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 23 pounds. He is Asian and has brown hair and brown eyes. Rosiemie is a 35-year-old Asian female, standing 4 feet, 11 inches tall. She is around 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

At this point, it's not clear the circumstances of the child's disappearance or the relationship between the two.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Cocoa Police Department at 321-639-7620 or 911.

