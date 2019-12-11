ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department needs your help finding a missing person.

Nisbeth Garay Correa walked away from her mother in the 5400 block of S. Semoran Blvd on Monday.

Correa has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old, police say.

She is 4-feet 11-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter