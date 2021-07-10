Police said she was trying to get out of her family's car when the water overpowered her and pulled her away

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 12-year-old girl swept away by floodwaters during overnight storms was found dead Saturday afternoon.

A spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the girl was found in Coldwater Creek near James S. McDonnell Boulevard, where the drainage system lets out. Family members said the missing girl's name is Aaleya Carter.

The MSHP spokesman said she was in a car with her family at around 1:30 Saturday morning when they encountered floodwaters on Interstate 70 near Airflight Drive.

The spokesman said the family's car was swept off the road and onto a concrete drain cover by the water while they were trying to turn around. The driver and two young children were able to get out of the car, but a 12-year-old girl got caught in the water and was swept into a storm outlet.

The MSHP spokesman said the floodwater reached as high as two feet on the highway.