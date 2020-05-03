CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Sheriff's office investigators in Carroll County are asking for help finding a man who left his home on Tuesday morning and never returned.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Brian Keith Starnes was on foot when he left his Shadow Hill Court residence around 11:30 a.m. Authorities said he doesn't have a cell phone on him and his family has grown concerned. They also said this disappearance is out of character for him.

Starnes is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown hair. When he went missing, witnesses said he was wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt; though, the color of that shirt isn't known.

Family members have since shared their most recent photo of Starnes with the sheriff's office in hopes of bringing him home safe. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Investigator Bull Buchanan at 770-830-5916 or dial 911.

Brian Keith Starnes

Carroll County Sheriff's Office

