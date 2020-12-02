TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are searching for an 84-year-old man with dementia.
Police said Moises Bermudez wandered off from his home Tuesday afternoon. He was last seen near Nebraska and Lake avenues in Tampa.
He was wearing a brown jacket at the time he was last seen.
Anyone who has seen him is asked to call police at 813-231-6130.
