TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are searching for an 84-year-old man with dementia.

Police said Moises Bermudez wandered off from his home Tuesday afternoon. He was last seen near Nebraska and Lake avenues in Tampa.

He was wearing a brown jacket at the time he was last seen.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call police at 813-231-6130.

