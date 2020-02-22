MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews police have issued an amber alert for a 6-month-old baby after his mother was arrest in Charlotte Friday.

Officials said Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson and his mother, Tamera Jernel were first reported missing after leaving their home on Gander Cove Lane Thursday night around 10 p.m., the Matthews Police Department announced Friday.

Friday night just before 10 p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police reported an incident in the area of Galleria Blvd and CMPD officers arrested Brown for robbery and assaulting a government official.

Officers said at the time of Brown arrest the 6-month-old was not with his mother. Matthews Police said the baby whereabouts are still unknown.

Due to those circumstances, an Amber Alert was issued for the child, police said.

Saturday morning there was a heavy police presence near Monroe Rd and Sharon Amity at Sharon Memorial Park in search of the 6-month old infant.

During the search, Matthews Police, CMPD, CSI, and the medical examiner were out at the scene.

WCNC Charlotte wants to stress officials have not officially linked CMPD current death investigation with the missing infant, but this is in the area where they were actively searching for hours.

Brown-Erickson was last seen Friday in uptown Charlotte around noon, according to police.

Police believe Brown is "possibly suffering from a mental health disability."

If anyone knows the whereabouts of the infant, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

Tamara Jernel Brown and child were last seen Friday in uptown Charlotte.

Matthews Police Department

No other information was immediately available.

