OCALA, Fla. - Authorities believe a missing 16-year-old may be headed to Tampa.

Sarah Michelle Catron was last seen on Sunday at Eaton's Beach in Weirsdale, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said. She wasn't there when her mother went to pick her up at about 3:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

She is described as a black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Sarah's whereabouts is asked to dial 911 immediately.

