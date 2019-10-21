TAMPA, Fla. — The Palm Bay Police Department needs your help finding a missing, endangered woman.
Janay Campbell, 24, of Palm Bay, is believed to be in the Tampa area.
Police say she left her home on Oct. 9 and has not returned.
She has been contacting her family and leaving bizarre text messages, which leads them to believe she is having a schizophrenic episode, police said.
Campbell was last seen driving a blue 2004 Toyota Solara 2-door with FL tag: LYAR 28.
Campbell is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 220 lbs.
If seen, or if you know of her whereabouts, please notify your local police.
