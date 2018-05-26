UPDATE: A good Samaritan found the missing men. They were located wearing life jackets in the water near Pine Island.

--------------------------

YANKEETOWN, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two missing boaters near Pine Island in Hernando County.

James Hansen, 29, and Tyler Gomez, 27, left the Pine Island boat ramp at about 8:30 a.m. Friday morning and have not been seen since, the Coast Guard said.

Their 14-foot boat was found anchored three miles north of the boat ramp at about 10:38 a.m. Friday but no one was on board.

Any mariners with information about the missing boaters is asked to contact the U.S. Coast Guard at 727-824-7506 or via VHF-FM marine band radio channel 16.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2018 WTSP