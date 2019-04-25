CHICAGO — A missing and pregnant U.S. Postal Service letter carrier was due to give birth to her first child this month. But, instead of celebrating the arrival of a new life, her family is handing out flyers and trying desperately to keep hope alive, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

As 10News reported last fall, Kierra Coles, 26, was last seen on Oct. 2 near her home on Chicago's South Side. Her car was found parked on a block near her apartment building. Her cell phone and purse were still in the vehicle.

Police have been searching for her, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading authorities to find her. A postal inspection spokeswoman previously said Coles was not working when she disappeared. According to NBC News, she called out sick that day.

According to CBS Chicago, police now suspect foul play.

Coles is described as having black hair and brown eyes. She weighed roughly 125 pounds when she vanished. She is 5-foot-4 with a heart tattoo on her right hand and the words "Lucky Libra" tattooed on her back.

If you have any information about her location, please call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 or the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-6000.

