LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster Country Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl with autism.

Sheriffs said Madeline Faith Burk was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Friday night at her home on Sunnybrook Lane in Lancaster. Madeline left her home walking toward Avery Lane and John Everall Road.

She was wearing blue jeans, a blue and white sweatshirt possibly emblazoned with “Myrtle Beach” on the front and pink sneakers.

Madeline is described as a white female with blue eyes and straight blonde hair.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information on Madeline’s whereabouts is asked to immediately call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.

