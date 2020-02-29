CHARLESTON, S.C. — The City of Charleston Police Department is looking for Celia Sweeney, 28, that is considered endangered.

According to the department, Sweeney is considered to be endangered and is believed to be with her vehicle, which is a 2010 dark colored Audi S5, tag 242LY8-MA.

The vehicle was last seen near 1001 Westchase Dr. Charleston, SC.

Anyone with information should contact Consolidated Dispatch (843-743-7200) or CrimeStoppers (843-554-1111).

The image below is Sweeney's actual vehicle captured one week earlier.

Celia Sweeney's car

Charleston Police