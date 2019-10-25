LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Isabel Shae Hicks.
Hicks is a 14-year-old girl from Louisa County, Virginia. She was last seen at her home at 3472 Crewsville Road in Bumpass, Virginia on Monday, October 21 at 1:00 a.m.
She is described as a white girl standing 4'11" tall, weighing about 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
She is believed to be with 33-year-old Bruce William Lynch, Jr. He is described as a white man standing at 5'10" tall, weighing about 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police believe Lynch abducted Hicks from her home. Lynch might also have a gun.
According to Virginia's AMBER alert website, Lynch recently had suicidal thoughts.
They might be traveling in a blue or silver 2003 Toyota Matrix with Virginia license plate VEM9071, but he might have switched the tags to Virginia plate UXW3614 or 249-9UT.
He might be taking Hicks out of state and staying at camping areas.