MISSING TEEN: Tennessee teen last seen in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A Florida AMBER Alert was sent out for missing teen Autumn Turner.

She is a 17-year-old white female with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Turner was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark-colored pants and was carrying a light-colored backpack.

She has a tattoo of three butterflies on her ankles.

It is possible that the missing teen is with a man named Jacob Flournoy.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap backwards, a dark-colored t-shirt, red basketball shorts and carrying a light-colored backpack.

He has the name "Paris" tattooed on his forearm and the initials "JSF" on his upper arm.

They were both last seen in the St. Augustine area.