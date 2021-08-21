MISSING TEEN: Tennessee teen last seen in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A Florida AMBER Alert was sent out for missing teen Autumn Turner.
She is a 17-year-old white female with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Turner was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark-colored pants and was carrying a light-colored backpack.
She has a tattoo of three butterflies on her ankles.
It is possible that the missing teen is with a man named Jacob Flournoy.
He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap backwards, a dark-colored t-shirt, red basketball shorts and carrying a light-colored backpack.
He has the name "Paris" tattooed on his forearm and the initials "JSF" on his upper arm.
They were both last seen in the St. Augustine area.
If you have any information on where Turner might be, you can contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND or 911.