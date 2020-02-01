PLANT CITY, Fla. — Plant City police are searching for a missing woman with Alzheimer's.
Police said Maria Lyovn Perez-De Garnelo was last seen at her home on W Bates Street around 1 a.m. Thursday. She was wearing a black or navy sweater, white t-shirt, navy shorts and slippers.
Officers believe she walked away from her home and has no identification or cell phone with her. She's also described to have difficulty walking.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call the police department at 813-757-9200.
