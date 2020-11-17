“I was trying to buy another ticket,” she explained

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A Chesterfield woman recently won money by "accident."

The Missouri Lottery said when Page Nelson went to 7-Eleven to buy a scratchers ticket, she didn't mean to buy the 'Break the Bank' ticket.'

“I was trying to buy another ticket,” she explained.

The clerk at the gas station accidentally gave Nelson a different game and she's lucky the clerk did! When she got home, she discovered she won $100,000.

“I didn’t believe it,” she said. “I just started jumping up and down screaming.”

Nelson bought the ticket at the 7-Eleven located at 13491 Olive Blvd.

'Break the Bank' is a $5 scratchers game with more than $5.9 million in unclaimed prizes, including two other $100,000 top prizes.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of more than $600, by appointment only and in accordance with local health orders. Click here for more information on the Missouri Lottery.