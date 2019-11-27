ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The case against James Rybicki, the St. Petersburg man accused of molesting a child and possessing child pornography, is being dropped after a judge in Pinellas County found that a detective lied to obtain a search warrant in the case.

Circuit Judge William Burgess III found Pinellas County Sheriff’s detective Michael Alvarez engaged in a “ruse” to obtain a search warrant for a crime used to obtain evidence to prosecute for other crimes.

“Now he doesn’t have to register as an offender so, who knows?” said Walt Bonser, who says Rybicki tried to approach his daughter as well in 2016. “Is it going to happen again? Is he going to move off somewhere else? Don’t want him around here but still, don’t want him to find somewhere else and do the same thing, kind of disturbing.”

“It is just very frustrating,” added Bonser. “They said they were still going to try and go after him but I guess now they just gave up, just letting him go.”

Circuit Court

Rybicki was arrested following a 2016 search of his home. Detectives said they found videos of him inappropriately touching a child.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the detective left the department two years ago.

Defense attorney Lucas Fleming called the judge's decision "extraordinary."

The image above shows the paperwork filed on Tuesday saying there is not sufficient enough evidence to prosecute.

