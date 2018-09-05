A woman is facing a manslaughter charge after her daughter drowned in a backyard pool, Hillsborough County deputies say.

Caitlin Joy Powell, 30, was asleep when her daughter, Jasmine Neal, 3, was found in the pool March 10. The girl was taken to Florida Hospital Tampa, where she died.

Deputies say Powell said the girl was unsupervised for about 4 1/2 hours.

According to the sheriff's office, Powell took a prescribed dose of morphine before going to work at a bar March 10 at 9:45 p.m., then took another half-dose about midnight.

During her shift, she had four or five shots of Bailey's Irish Cream and butterscotch liqueur, deputies said.

She left work about 2:40 a.m. and drove to a friend's place, where her daughter had been staying, before driving to her home in the 17500 block of Willow Pond Drive in Lutz.

Powell woke up twice during the night to change the girl's diapers, deputies said.

About 12:25 p.m., a witness woke up Powell to tell her the girl was in the pool.

Detectives said the pool had excessive algae, and said Powell knew sliding glass doors that led to the backyard did not lock properly.

There was a fence around the pool, but there was a 1-foot gap next to an exterior wall that was blocked with lightweight objects.

Powell turned herself in deputies on Tuesday. She was released after posting $15,000 bail.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP