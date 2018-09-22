TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A woman in Tallahassee jumped out of the window of an Uber after police say the driver tried to kidnap her. The driver's mom was worried her daughter would do something like this.

“They shouldn't have never allowed her to even be a driver,” Iris Grice, the driver’s mother, told 10News over the phone.

Destiny Green was arrested for kidnapping and false imprisonment after police said she wouldn't let her Uber passenger out of her car.

Brooke Adkins tweeted photos of her skinned knees with a warning to other Uber passengers to be careful. According to the police report, Adkins, who is from Tampa Bay, was leaving a club in Tallahassee when her friend called an Uber for her.

Instead of dropping her off at her destination, Destiny Green, the driver, refused to let Adkins out of the car even after she asked several times, according to the report. That's when Adkins jumped.

“My heart goes out to her,” Grice said. “At that time, in her mind, I'm sure she was terrified and she felt like her life was in danger.”

Police arrested Green Wednesday and charged her with kidnapping and false imprisonment.

Grice said she called police on her daughter about two weeks earlier. Green has schizophrenia and wasn't taking her medication, Grice told them. She wanted her daughter to be Baker Acted.

“I told them I was terrified that she might hurt herself or hurt somebody driving,” Grice explained.

The Baker Act allows authorities to hold someone they believe is in danger of harming themselves or others to be examined.

Grice said police told her they couldn't hold Green under the Baker Act because she didn't meet the criteria. Then days later, they arrested her for allegedly kidnapping a stranger who just happened to get into her Uber.

“I know my daughter's heart, and I know there was no malice,” Grice said. “There was no criminal intent.”

In a statement, Uber said Green has been removed from the app.

Uber does have a feature that lets riders share their location with police and call 911 right from the app. It even provides important information to police, like the driver's name, the car they drive and their license plate number.

