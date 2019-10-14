Jennifer Kesse's parents continue search for missing daughter
It’s been almost 14 years since Joyce and Drew Kesse last saw their daughter Jennifer. The 24-year-old was living in Orlando, Florida, when she disappeared on Jan. 24, 2006. And every day, the Kesses wake up and continue their search. The search for Jennifer is now the subject of an episode of True Crime Chronicles, a podcast series from VAULT Studios.
Read more and listen to the episode here.
More sunshine to start the week
We're kicking the week off with abundant sunshine before rain returns later this week. Rain chances will remain low, only 10%, mainly inland. Daytime highs will reach the upper 80s Monday.
