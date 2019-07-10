ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Houston Astros this afternoon at Tropicana Field. The Rays have to win or the season is over!
A well-known Tampa doctor died in a plane crash over the weekend.
More than one million folding knives are being recalled because they may not lock properly, causing the user to be cut. At least six people have been injured.
What other people are reading right now:
- Former USF football player Joshua Brown, a witness in the Amber Guyger trial, shot and killed
- Pilot killed in Indiana plane crash identified as Tampa doctor
- Police: Man sprayed wasp spray into officer's face before being shot, killed
- This bar sells drinks by the hour, not the glass
- 2 people shot, killed in Winter Haven
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter