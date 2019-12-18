TAMPA, Fla. — Dozens of low-income families are being forced to find a new home after learning the owners at Tampa Park Apartments, along Nuccio Parkway, are ending federal subsidies that helped keep their rents affordable.

The apartments are privately owned, and owners receive Section 8 subsidies from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

However, the Tampa Housing Authority might have to step in and assist the families that are being displaced.

Leroy Moore, chief operating officer for the Tampa Housing Authority, said HUD should soon be providing vouchers to help the 33 impacted families.



Neighbors in the complex have lived in fear of being pushed out for years.

Just last year, about 170 residents were told they had to move after the apartments failed multiple inspections.

HUD told owners at the complex they were no longer eligible for federal subsidies.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

