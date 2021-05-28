More renovation projects in the pipe for Hillsborough County Schools

The school district is taking bids for services to do some upcoming projects.

TAMPA, Fla. — New HVAC units, flooring, and roofs are just some of the projects your tax money is going towards in Hillsborough County Schools.

The committee that oversees the spending for the half-cent sales tax believes things are on the right track. Right now, the district is posting 10 projects that need bids. All of the projects are expected to cost more than $4 million. One of them is budget at $8.5 million. Plant City's mayor says he's impressed with how the district has been moving to get things done.

“I find it remarkable. I think in doing so it gives faith and trust that the dollars are being used properly in improving our school system. I just want to say thanks to the remarkable job you guys are doing,” Mayor Rick Lott told Chief of Operations Chris Farkas during Friday's committee meeting.

You can click here to see how referendum dollars are allocated.

Just like many homeowners trying to renovate, the district has found some of the materials needed have been in short supply. That has extended some of the timelines for current projects.

To learn more about the Citizen Oversight Committee, click here.