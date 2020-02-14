DUNEDIN, Fla. — On this Valentine's Day, not everyone has a loved one to brighten their day with flowers.
A company in Tampa Bay called Random Acts of Flowers stepped in -- taking flowers and cards that would otherwise be tossed and making beautiful bouquets for people living in nursing homes.
They delivered 108 bouquets of flowers to Bayou Gardens Retirement Home in Dunedin this week.
The mission of Random Acts of Flowers is to improve the emotional health and well-being of individuals in health care facilities.
