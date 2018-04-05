PLANT CITY, Fla. - More than 100 cats were seized from an animal rescue group due to concerns over the animals health, Hillsborough County officials said.

The cats were taken from Fur'N Feather Farm on Bruton Road.

It was not immediately known if the animal rescue will face any charges or fines.

Officials will provide more updates at 2 p.m. You can watch their remarks live on wtsp.com.

