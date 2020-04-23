ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A few weeks ago when COVID-19 social distancing restrictions were put in place, restaurant workers and those who work in the tourism industry were some of the first to file for unemployment.

Now, there are more white collar workers and healthcare professionals filing claims.

Nationally, the number of unemployment claims dropped 810,000 from last week. But claims are expected to increase now that those who are self-employed or gig workers are able to file.

This chart shows the national number of unemployment claims over the past six weeks.

Florida has seen one of the largest increases in claims in the country this past week with 505,137 people asking for help. According to the Department of Labor, that’s up 324,718 from the week prior. The number of claims had been going down since the end of March.

This chart shows the number of unemployment claims filed in Florida over the past six weeks.

There have been changes to the Department of Economic Opportunity's website allowing more access for Floridians to file. The state launched a mobile-friendly site a couple of weeks ago and added more servers, allowing more people who are out of work to log on at the same time, but DEO has processed only about 30 percent of the claims submitted since the pandemic started.

The non-partisan think tank The Century Foundation has been watching what’s happening in Florida.

"The increase in claims certainly shows that the more Floridians are able to get through the system and have their claims filed. But a slight improvement over an "F" grade is still a "D-", Alex Edwards told 10News. “Florida remains one of the worst states in the country currently for helping workers who have been laid off. Not only are the benefits extremely low, the state continues to have a massive logjam in processing claims and delivering emergency payments to those in need. It's been a complete failure of government, and Gov. DeSantis should be working around the clock to fix it."

Disney workers were paid through the week of the 18 so next week's numbers could show claims from cast members that were furloughed. That's 43,000 people. Universal Studios cut full-time workers pay to 80 percent this week and will furlough part-time workers May 3rd. Earlier this month, Busch Gardens' parent company SeaWorld furloughed 90 percent of workers.



State Rep. Margaret Good is calling for a special session to fix Florida’s unemployment system. More than 1,000 signed a petition in less than five hours.

“The outpouring of immediate support for our petition shows that Floridians are fed up with their leaders sitting on the sidelines. I’m urging my colleagues to listen to them and convene a special session so that we can get hard-working people the relief that they need,” said Good.

