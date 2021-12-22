Tristan Lemka, 22, was on his way to church when got out of his car to assist a stranded motorist on the highway. He was hit by another car and died.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A Morristown woman is grieving the loss of her husband after he was killed helping others in need.

Officials said that Tristan Lemka, 22, was on his way to church when got out of his car to assist a stranded motorist on Highway 1-60. He was hit by another car and died while trying to help.

Lemka's wife, Taylor Lemka, said her husband's life was cut too short. Tristan leaves behind his wife and a 1-month-old baby girl.

"We are just taking it day by day," Lemka said. "I have some bad days but I know he's okay, so that gives me comfort."

Lemka said her husband always put others before himself. She said she isn't surprised Tristan wanted to help a complete stranger.

"I hate that he lost his life for it, but knowing that he saved another one just gives you some comfort," Lemka said. "He was my best friend."

She said she will remember Tristan as a husband, father and good samaritan. He can be best remembered as someone who could put a smile on anyone's face.

"He was always laughing, giggling and making jokes," Lemka said.

She said she's going to miss the joy he brought to her and everyone he met.

"There's always going to be a part of me that wants him back," Lemka said. "But just to think he is up there rejoicing and walking streets of gold, he's about to have the best Christmas up there."

Lemka said she hopes people can remember the lasting impact her husband left behind.