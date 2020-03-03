MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Moses Lake police K9 is recovering after being shot through the eye while chasing a suspect.

On Feb. 28, a suspect led Moses Lake police on a car chase for several miles before leaving the vehicle and running away.

The suspect was pursued by an officer and his K9 partner, Chief.

Police said the suspect opened fire, shooting K9 Chief in the eye. The suspect was shot and killed during the incident.

Chief initially needed a breathing tube, but veterinarians treating him at Washington State University were able to stabilize his airways.

Chief had blood transfusions and his swelling has gone down, and vets were able to get his bleeding under control over the course of a few days.

Thankfully, there were no bullet fragments that penetrated his skull.

However, the bullet destroyed Chief's eye and broke his jaw but didn't do much other permanent damage.

Chief will have surgery to have the eye removed.

"Chief has been able to walk a bit with his handler and ate for the first time since the shooting. He is still trying to be a little feisty with the other dogs at the veterinary hospital, even if he has to sit down to rest as he is growling. He will have surgery tomorrow to remove the destroyed eye, and will have a soft muzzle to protect the jaw for a bit," Moses Lake police department said on Facebook.

If surgery goes well, K9 Chief could be headed home on Wednesday to rest.

Moses Lake police thanked the community on Facebook for their support and concern over K9 Chief.