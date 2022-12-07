Missing 2-year-old found dead in trash can; Mom, boyfriend arrested

Ezekiel Harry was reported as abducted. Then he was found dead in a trash can.

HOUMA, La. — The search for two-year-old Ezekiel Harry came to a tragic end on Daspit Street in Houma, where police say his body was found inside a trash can.

The toddler’s mother, Maya Jones, 28, and her boyfriend Jermaine Robinson, 37, are facing charges related to first degree murder and obstruction of justice.

The search for Ezekiel started around noon Tuesday after police say Jones reported him missing. She initially told police he was abducted, but that story quickly unraveled as police began to suspect foul play.

A large part of the search for Ezekiel was on the intercoastal waterway near where he was reported missing, but it was just a block away from the police department where he was found.

Neighbors on Daspit Street say police showed up out of nowhere. The homeowner of the property where Ezekiel’s body was found in the trash can says she’s shocked. She says she was laying down when she heard police outside.

“I came outside to see and I seen a lady laying down on the ground beside the trash. After that they [police] told me to go back in my house. I thought the lady was dead but after that, they came to explain that the lady said her baby was abducted, then after they interrogated her she told what happened and brought them to the trash can which was in front of my house,” said the lady who didn’t want to be identified. “I’ve got babies myself. It was scary.”

Paternal family members of Ezekiel say there are three other kids as well, ranging in age from five to ten. Family members say they are unhurt.